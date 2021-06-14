For people like The Clermont Twins, their appearance and faces are quite literally their moneymakers. So, Shannon and Shannade Clermont decided to defend their likeness after it was seemingly duplicated for a Kodak Black video.

In the video for Black’s latest single, “Feelin Peachy” there are two nearly identical women with platinum blonde hair and other features that resemble The Clermont Twins. After catching wind of the imposters, the twins took to Instagram where they called the entire scenario “weird.”

“Nah whew lmao if we wasn’t in the budget just say that,” they wrote on Instagram with pictures that show the resemblance between themselves and the models in Black’s video. “It’s getting weird,” they added. “What you bought vs. what you get. Or is it what you want vs. what you can afford?”

“Feelin Peachy” is featured on Kodak Black’s new EP, Happy Birthday Kodak. As the title suggests, the four-song project celebrates Kodak’s 24th birthday.

Black released the video for “Feelin Peachy” last week and it features an assortment of beautiful women. You can watch Kodak’s new video below.