Stranger Things star David Harbour, who plays Hawkins’ police chief Jim Hopper, teased that an ending to the popular series is definitely in the works.

In an interview with Collider, the actor spoke about how the upcoming fourth season of the Duffer brothers’ sci-fi epic is his favorite yet. “I mean, it’s bigger, that’s the first thing,” he said. “In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we’re not in Hawkins anymore. We, locale-wise, we’re bigger.”

When asked for more details on where the series is heading, Harbour remained scarce on the details. “We’re introducing new stuff,” he said, adding that “we’re also tightening and wrapping up in a certain direction to make it have a clear, clean, specific, and definite ending at some point, which I can’t really talk about.”

It’s been two long years since season 3’s cliffhanger, but Harbour spoke more on Hopper’s dramatic return. “He’s at his purest, he's at his most vulnerable, in a sense,” he explained. “He’s been, as we’ve seen, he’s in this Russian prison, so we get to reinvent him in a sense. He gets to have a rebirth from what he had become, and we’d always sort of planned this almost resurrection of if you have Gandalf dies, Gandalf the Grey re-emerges, and I’m really interested in this resurgence of him.”

Harbour went on to say that Stranger Things’ fourth season will take more of an in-depth look at Hopper’s character. “We get to explore a lot of threads in his life that have merely been hinted at,” he added. “And there’s some real surprises that you know nothing about that will start to come out in this and play big as the series goes on."

A premiere date for Stranger Things season 4 has yet to be announced, though Harbour confirmed in a previous interview that production for the season is supposed to end in August.