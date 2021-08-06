Not long after director-producer Shawn Levy confirmed fans would be hearing more about Stranger Things Season 4 soon, Netflix has revealed a new teaser.

Featuring brief flashes of the new season, including looks at a restrained Eleven and a flamethrower-equipped Jim Hopper, the teaser also comes alongside the confirmation that the new season will be arriving next year. It’s been a long wait for fans, with the last season debuting in 2019, but everyone involved has promised it’ll be worth the lengthy gap between seasons.

While some of the delays can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down TV and movie productions for most of 2020, director and executive producer Shawn Levy recently hinted that part of the reason for the long wait is due to how ambitious the show has gotten. "I shot in Lithuania right before the pandemic. We have filmed in Georgia, Lithuania and New Mexico, so suffice to say Season 4 is sprawling,” Shawn Levy told Variety last month. “It’s visually and narratively very ambitious, much more ambitious than the prior three seasons.”

The teaser doesn’t give much away as far as new locations go, but fans are already well aware that David Harbour’s Jim Hopper was last seen in Russia. Needless to say, there’s going to be plenty more locations this time around, and yet another healthy dose of ‘80s-tastic fashion, too.

Watch the new teaser above.