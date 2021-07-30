It’s been over two years since the third season of Stranger Things debuted on Netflix, but series producer and director Shawn Levy has promised Season 4 will be worth the wait.

Stranger Things Season 3 was first released in July of 2019, and assumedly Season 4 was scheduled at one point to arrive in 2020 or at least early 2021. Production initially kicked off in February 2020, but it came to a halt after just two weeks of shooting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a new interview with Variety, Shawn Levy has teased that it’ll be the biggest season yet and fans will finally be hearing about its release window soon.

“I shot in Lithuania right before the pandemic. We have filmed in Georgia, Lithuania and New Mexico, so suffice to say Season 4 is sprawling,” Shawn Levy told Variety. “It’s visually and narratively very ambitious, much more ambitious than the prior three seasons.” Following the freeze on production due to COVID-19, filming finally resumed in Georgia in September, 2020.

“The delay is due in large measure to COVID and the pace at which we have to work to do so safely, but it also happens to be the season that we chose to go much bigger,” Levy added. “It’s the scale of this season and the multi-settings of Season.”

Fans have already gotten a brief glimpse at one of the new locations, as the first teaser for the show appeared to show David Harbour’s beloved Jim Hopper at a prisoner camp in Russia.

As for when the season is set to premiere on Netflix, Levy kept his mouth shut for now. “It’s coming soon enough,” he said. “And as for when exactly that will be announced—quite soon.”