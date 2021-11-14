Soulja Boy has clarified what was really going through his head during his viral 2019 Breakfast Club moment, when he reacted to Drake being called “the biggest rapper in the world.”

“It was all about Drizzy,” Big Draco told Charlamagne tha God on his show, Tha God’s Honest Truth. “They caught me off guard with that question.”

When Charlamagne asked who’s the ‘they’ that Soulja’s referring to, he responded, “Charla, you caught me off guard with that statement.” That clip became a popular meme on social media.

Soulja has since made headlines for his feud with Kanye West, which was recently sorted out—or so we thought. The “Crank That” rapper wasn’t happy that he was cut from Ye’s Donda album, with him saying he didn’t like Soulja’s verse on a recent episode of Drink Champs.

While Yeezy later apologized for leaving Soulja off the record and it seemed the two had made peace, Soulja appeared on the Breakfast Club on Nov. 12 where he blasted Ye again for not being included on Donda.

“So who am I to come to you and say, ‘Kanye, Yeezus was trash?’. … I’m not fixing to say that. I’m gonna give it a couple more listens [as opposed to] just publicly disrespecting somebody’s work of art,” he said.

However, it appears that Soulja would be down to work with Ye again if given the opportunity.