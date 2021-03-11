50 Cent’s Black Mafia Family has added Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, and Serayah to its cast.

Thursday, Starz announced the new cast additions for the G-Unit Film and Television x Lionsgate Television production, which is currently shooting in both Atlanta and Detroit. The series is inspired by the true story of two brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who rose from southwest Detroit in the late 1980s to eventually become one of the most influential crime families in the U.S.

Snoop has been added in a recurring role capacity as Pastor Swift, the “spiritual advisor” to the Flenory family. La La Anthony and Serayah, meanwhile, have been added as recurring guest stars. Anthony will appear as Markaisha Taylor, the wife to a drug dealer who’s friends with Meech and Terry who quickly becomes a pivotal presence in the latter’s life. Serayah is Meech’s girlfriend Lori Walker, whose focus is on their daughter after the subsiding of her love for Meech.

Snoop, La La, and Serayah join previously confirmed cast members Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (son of Big Meech), Russell Hornsby, Da’Vinchi, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Steve Harris, Wood Harris, and Kash Doll.

The series has been publicly discussed for years now, including back in 2017 when 50 Cent theorized the final product could potentially “top Power.”

Black Mafia Family, exec-produced by 50, will see Power alum Randy Huggins serving as showrunner. Multiple episodes of the series will be directed by Tasha Smith, whose previous credits include Power and Empire.