It was recently reported that some of the cast of the Mighty Ducks would return for a reunion episode of the Disney+ revival series, but there were some absences.

TMZ reports that Shaun Weiss, who famously played Goldberg in the franchise and appeared on Freaks and Geeks, was not given the opportunity to return. Sources close to the actor say that he was never reached out to by Disney or any of the team on the project, even though he had previously heard director Steven Brill wanted to stage a reunion.

Disney had just revealed this past month that among those returning are Elden Henson as Fulton, Matt Doherty as Averman, Vinny La Russo as Adam Banks, Marguerite Moreau as Connie, Garret Henson as Guy, and Justin Wong as Kenny Wu.

Shaun Weiss celebrated one year of sobriety back in January, having previously been arrested in 2020 on burglary and methamphetamine possession charges. While he did not offer any statements on his exclusion from the new Disney+ show, sources close to him said that he didn’t expect to be invited back due to his history with drugs. Production on the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has already wrapped, with the first episode scheduled to premiere on March 26.

The source added that Weiss hasn’t lost hope of coming back into the fold in a future season, and that he’s excited to see the episodes when they debut. In fact, the source says the trailer made Weiss emotional in a good way.

Weiss isn’t the only person missing from the new show. Joshua Jackson, who played Charlie, is also notably absent. “We don’t know where Charlie is, unfortunately,” director Steven Brill said. He added that “he’s going to come back somewhere but him and Gordon aren’t necessarily talking right now, they’re in a down period.”