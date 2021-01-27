Former child actor Shaun Weiss is celebrating a year of sobriety, TMZ reports.

Weiss famously played Goldberg in the Mighty Ducks franchise. He also appeared in cult classic Heavyweights and the television series Freaks and Geeks. Recent years haven't been as kind to the actor, as he was arrested early in 2020 on charges that included burglary and methamphetamine possession.

"Weiss displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside at this residence," the Marysville, California Police Department said in a press release at the time. "Weiss also said the vehicle he was filtering through was not his."

Before that, he gained notoriety after an image of his drug-ravaged appearance went viral.

Shortly after that arrest, Weiss set himself on a course to turn his life around. He reportedly reached the full-year milestone while residing in a sober living facility in the L.A. suburb of Tarzana. A friend of Weiss' named Drew Gallagher told the outlet that he pushed back his Christmas celebrations to the date so that he could open presents at the one-year benchmark.

When Weiss hit 170 days sober, Gallagher started a GoFundMe with the hopes of getting him dental implants to repair his teeth. They had been badly damaged by meth use and he hoped to raise $25,000 for the dental procedures. Word got out and a Los Angeles dentist offered to give Weiss implants free of charge. TMZ reports that he's nearly had a full set of replacement teeth installed, saying that the money raised by Gallagher went toward other expenses in getting Weiss back on his feet.