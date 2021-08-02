Seth MacFarlane is considering finding a new home for “Family Guy,” and he says it’s Tucker Carlson’s fault.

The show’s creator, prominent voice actor and occasional singer shared on Twitter over the weekend that his frequent jabs at Fox—the show’s network since it’s 1999 premiere—may end in an eventual departure, all thanks to Tucker.

“Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network,” MacFarlane tweeted. “Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC.”

While it’s unclear whether he was joking or not—or if the funny man is ever not joking—MacFarlane has likely taken offense to one of Carlson’s many COVID-19 claims. Per Uproxx, Carlson said recently that Democrats and the CDC “have been lying about COVID and the vaccine,” Dr. Anthony Fauci “created COVID,” and he also poked fun at police officers who testified about the Jan. 6 insurrection. It’s likely to be COVID-related though, as Seth posted a tweet about the importance of science just hours later.

“Someone posted this on my feed, and it’s a good reminder for those who balk when the messaging changes or evolves during the study of a new virus. Science is the only tool we have, and it’s doing its best,” Seth wrote, alongside a message that read “Science is not the truth. Science is finding the truth. When science changes its opinion, it didn’t lie to you. It learned more.”

Fox and “Family Guy” have surely weathered the storm together, as they made it through two cancellations during the show’s lengthy run (after seasons 2 and 3). But if Tucker keeps up his false claims, Fox will be lucky if there was a “Family Guy” on the network again. Seth previously shared in 2018 that he was “embarrassed” to have a show on Fox after Carlson insisted viewers shouldn’t watch other news sources.