The latest issue of DC Comics’ Batman: Urban Legends has revealed that Batman’s sidekick Robin, specifically the Tim Drake version of him, is bisexual.

Released Tuesday as the latest installment in the monthly anthology series, Batman: Urban Legends #6 concludes with Robin accepting a guy’s invitation to go on a date with him.

The milestone moment came at the end of Part 3 of the Sum of Our Parts, a story from writer Meghan Fitzmartin, artist Belén Ortega, colorist Alejandro Sánchez, and letterer Pat Brosseau.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Tim’s Robin now joins an already established list of LGBTQ superheroes: Kate Kane (Batwoman), Bobby Drake (Iceman), Loki Jean-Paul Beaubier (Northstar), Billy Kaplan (Wiccan) and Hulkling, and Midnighter and Apollo.

The news arrives just five months after Marvel introduced the first gay Captain America with the new character Aaron Fischer.

With the Tim Drake version of Robin set to join the cast of HBO Max’s third season of Titans (which returns August 12, with actor Jay Lycurgo playing the role of Robin), fans will have to wait and see if the new discovery carries over to DC’s live-action universe.