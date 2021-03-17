In June 2021 Marvel Comics will launch a five-part limited edition series titled The United States of Captain America.

That timing is deliberate as June is Pride Month, and the edition of the character featured in that month’s intro story will be the first to take up the Captain America role who is LGBTQ. We should also probably note that the overall series’ timing is deliberate, as it lines up with the 80th anniversary of the titular hero.

IGN reports the story will be penned by Christopher Cantwell and be illustrated by Dale Eaglesham. The plot is set to focus on a quartet of popular previous Captain Americas (Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and John Walker) who go on a cross-country voyage to locate Rogers’ stolen shield. That voyage will see them come across a number of people who have drawn inspiration from Captain America’s actions to improve their communities. One of those people is Aaron Fischer, who dons the self-proclaimed title of “Captain America of the Railways,” and is also an openly gay teenager. IGN notes that he’s given himself that title because he protects runaways and people who are homeless.

Fischer will debut in the main story of issue #1, and will also be the star of a backup feature that will be written and drawn by his creators (Aaron Trujillo and Jan Bazaldua). The purpose of those backup stories, which will also be written for others introduced in the main narrative, is to further flesh out those heroes.

“Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life,” Trujillo said through a Marvel press release. “He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”



“I want to thank Editor Alanna Smith and Joshua Trujillo very much for asking me to create Aaron,” Bazaldua added. “I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society. While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!”

Issue #1 is set to be released both in print and digitally on June 2.