Focus Features has shared the first trailer for the upcoming documentary, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, which explores the life and times of the beloved renaissance man.

Helmed by Oscar-winning Won’t You Be My Neighbor? director Morgan Neville, the film pairs archival footage and home videos with new interviews from those who were closest to him, including David Chang and Eric Ripert, and The Kills’ Alison Mosshart.

The documentary will chronicle Bourdain’s rise in the food world, as he went from a middling chef to a highly-acclaimed food writer with his 2000 quasi-memoir Kitchen Confidential. Following its success, he began hosting food travel shows on the Food Network, Travel Channel, and finally CNN. In 2018, Bourdain shockingly passed away at 61 years old after taking his own life while filming an episode of Parts Unknown in France. The final season of his hit show aired in September 2018.

As such, the film will explore some of the hardships that he faced when traveling around the world, with Neville describing it as a way to tell Bourdain’s story “in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.”

CNN and HBO Max first announced the Bourdain documentary in October 2019. It hits theaters on July 16, 2021.

Watch the trailer up top.