Rita Wilson says she and her husband Tom Hanks haven’t gotten the vaccine yet.

The two were one of the first major celebrities to announce they have tested positive for coronavirus. In March of last year, Hanks and Wilson released a statement from Australia detailing their symptoms.

Wilson, who was a surprise co-host on Today with Hoda & Jenna, gave her thoughts on the world getting the COVID-19 vaccine and everyone returning to a sense of normalcy.

“It’s been so emotional. We haven’t gotten our vaccine yet. How about hearing this for the first time in your life: ‘You’re not old enough.’ It’s like, ‘OK, I’ll take that!’” she said. “But we are in line now because so many people are vaccinated and they’re opening up to the next tier.”

She remained hopeful that the rest of 2021 will be a lot better than last year, where many families and friends couldn’t see each other in person because of quarantine.

“But, yes, even when we found out we had antibodies and that was extraordinary because you knew you had some protection, that’s what the vaccine is also helping people,” she said. “To witness people hugging each other for the first time in a year, grandparents hugging their grandchildren, people hugging their parents, there’s nothing like that. That is truly a gift.”