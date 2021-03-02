If you’re into Reese’s peanut butter cups for the peanut butter, today is your lucky day. But if you’re into them for the chocolate, you might want to close your eyes.

The Hershey Company announced Monday that a new member of the Reese’s family will be available for a limited time. The new Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will be Reese’s first journey into an entirely peanut butter-exclusive cup territory, meaning both the filling and the cup itself will be peanut-butter flavored. After 90 years, chocolate will be taking a temporary back seat in the new product, which will be made of a “100% peanut butter candy-flavored shell on the outside.”

“While launching a Reese’s Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we’re giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about,” Margo McIlvaine, Reese’s Brand Manager, said in a statement. “The frenzy that comes with changing an icon like the Reese’s Cup is real – but you can still enjoy the classic plus get more peanut butter flavor with a new option that’s every peanut butter lover’s dream!”

The cups will be available in early April, and will be offered in a standard size (1.4oz, SRP $1.09), king size (2.8oz, SRP $1.79) and miniatures (9.3oz, SRP $4.09) nationwide.

Of course, whenever food companies introduce new products, the internet always has something to say. Between one Twitter user saying “if I just wanted peanut butter I would buy a jar of peanut butter,” and a few brand accounts chiming in to be part of the peanut butter revolution, fans have had some hot takes.

Still, only time will tell if the Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will be a success among peanut butter stans.