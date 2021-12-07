As 50 Cent continues to expand his Power universe, it’s just been announced that Power Book II: Ghost has just been renewed for a third season after the success of Season 2.

Brett Mahoney will take the reigns from Courtney A. Kemp as the showrunner for next season. He previously was the showrunner for Empire. As usual, 50 Cent took to Instagram to share the news about the season renewal, as well as Mahoney coming on board.

The latest season of Power Book II: Ghost aired on Nov. 21 and chronicled the life and times of Tariq St. Patrick, played by Michael Rainey Jr., as he navigates life in the shadow of the consequences of his deceased father – Ghost. Also starring in the season are Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, and more.

President and CEO of Starz, Jeffrey Hirsch, also shared how excited he is to be renewing Power Book II for its third season.

“The continued success and cultural resonance of the ‘Power’ Universe is unprecedented, and fans are clearly still hungry for more ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’” he said. “We’re excited for the third season of the star-studded series to get into production early next year just ahead of the debut ‘Power Book IV: Force,’ the fourth installment in the rapidly expanding franchise.”

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is set to begin shooting in early 2022.