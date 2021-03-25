The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Pierce Brosnan will be playing Kent Nelson a.k.a. Doctor Fate in the upcoming Dwyane Johnson-led superhero flick Black Adam. Best known for his turn in the highly sought-after role of James Bond in the 007 franchise, Brosnan has never starred in this particular genre until now.

Nelson is described as a founding member of the Justice Society of America who accidentally uncovers the tomb of the wizard Nabu while exploring the Valley of Ur. His discovery and revival of Nabu leads to the unintentional death of his father and archaeologist Sven. Nabu eventually trains Nelson in the power of sorcery before bestowing him with the Helmet of Fate, which allows him to access these powers. When Nelson returns to the United States two decades later, he begins fighting crime under the moniker Doctor Fate.

Johnson reacted to the news online, writing that he’s “grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast.”

Brosnan joins a cast that already includes Aldis Hodge (One Night in Miami) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) playing Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell portraying Cyclone. Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) is also said to be attached to the project, but an exact role hasn’t been revealed.

Black Adam will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who has already worked with Johnson on the upcoming Disney movie Jungle Cruise, based on the controversial theme park ride.

The film is scheduled to begin production in Atlanta next month. It was originally slated to be released on December 22, 2021, but due to the pandemic, filming was delayed, and a new date hasn’t been announced.