Just six months after beginning the process of removing all 100 of his tattoos, Pete Davidson has revealed he has two more years of laser treatments to endure before all of his ink is gone.

During a recent interview with PeopleTV, Davidson spoke about his new commercial spot for SmartWater, which sees the 27-year-old comedian getting his tattoos zapped in a doctor’s office.

“I’ve made a lot of questionable choices, and a couple of them need removing,” Davidson says at the beginning of the clip, while getting his arm tattoos lasered off. “But now I’m trying to make smarter choices, hydrating with smartwater and stuff like that.”

Discussing the laser tattoo removal process with People, Davidson said it’s actually been “about four or five months” since his last session.

“It takes like a month for it to heal. But like it’s pretty much off this hand,” Davidson said, showing off his progress to the camera. “I get my next treatment [in] like a month or so. They said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone. So they got like two more years left of this.”

The SNL star reportedly has over 100 tattoos, including one of Hillary Clinton and another of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. He also paid tribute to his late father, a firefighter who died on 9/11, with the number “11” behind his left ear.

Back in May, Davidson told Seth Meyers that “burning off” tattoos is worse than getting them. “Not only are they like burning off your skin, you’re wearing these big goggles so you can’t see anything,” he said. “The doctor’s in there with you. So before he goes to laser each tattoo, you have to hear him announce what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not.”