Pete Davidson, who can currently be heard in the Audible original series Hit Job alongside Keke Palmer, stopped by Seth Meyers’ Late Night headquarters Tuesday night for a quick discussion spanning everything from the impending Elon Musk episode of SNL to his catalog of Eminem-inspired sketches.

When asked about the latter, Davidson revealed that Em’s appreciation for his Slim-referencing work—which, of course, includes a holidays-themed parody of “Stan”—ultimately resulted in a brief one-on-one talk with Marshall himself.

“It went, I think, as good as it could go,” Davidson said of the phone call with Em around three minutes into the video up top. “Those [sketches] were written by the great Dan Bulla and Steven Castillo—great SNL writers—and [Chris] Redd. Eminem said a couple nice things about me and I of course heard them and I reached out. I was like, ‘I would just like to say thank you’ and I just hit him up and said, ‘thanks.’”

At this point, Davidson temporarily shifted into an Em impression.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, man, you really did that. When I saw ‘Stu’ on script, I didn’t know how it was gonna go. But after you did that, it was fire,’” Davidson said of Em’s response. “And I was like, ‘Oh thank you so much, you’re the coolest’ and then I just hung up as quick as possible. That’s all you need. You don’t wanna, like, anything more. … Get out as soon as you can.”

Closer to the five-minute mark in the Late Night clip, Meyers asked Davidson about Musk, the hosting announcement of whom has been met with quite a bit of controversy. Davidson said he hasn’t met Musk yet but was soon set to have dinner with him and Lorne Michaels, during which he planned to ask for a free Tesla.

“I don’t know why people are freaking out … I’m like, the guy that makes the earth better, kinda, and he makes cool things and sends people to Mars?” Davidson, who noted he would go to space if Musk asked him, said.

Davidson also spoke on his upcoming Joey Ramone biopic, tattoo removal, and more. Catch the full interview above.