Paul Rudd, who might just be immortal, has been named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” and stopped by the Late Show to celebrate the award.

The beloved actor, who turned 52 this year, was announced as People’s choice for the title this week.

"There are so many people that should get this before me," said Rudd of the award, which went to Michael B. Jordan last year. Rudd noted that his wife of 18 years was “stupefied,” but she eventually admitted they “got it right” after she got her “giggling and shock” out of the way. “She was probably not telling the truth,” he added.

To coincide with the announcement, Rudd also stopped by Colbert to jokingly “audition” for the title. Rudd was quizzed by the host to determine what makes him worthy of being named Sexiest Man Alive.

“When it comes to sexiness, what’s your biggest weakness?” asked Colbert, to which Rudd said his “weird foot.”

“I suffer from a thing called ‘Big Pinky,’” said Rudd, who even showed Colbert his XL toe.

In the second portion of the sketch, Rudd was inspected Westminster Dog Show-style. At the end of the proceedings, Colbert told Rudd he tested “negative” for sexy before going into a slow-clap.

“Don’t you see Paul? There’s nothing sexier than humility,” Colbert told Rudd as he bestowed the honor.

Watch both portions of his appearance on The Late Show above, and a clip from People below.