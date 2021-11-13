Paris Hilton has tied the knot with now-husband Carter Milliken Reum this weekend, but not without some extravagance.

Hilton held a carnival afterparty at the Santa Monica Pier on Friday, per People, where those in attendance wore bright colors as she and her partner rocked pink get-ups.

It was nothing short of an actual carnival, with Hilton-themed games, a ferris wheel, a DJ set by none other than Diplo, and other performances throughout the night.

“Thank you Diplo for making my fairytale wedding weekend even more lit! Love you bro,” Hilton wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Hilton shared most of the festivity fun on her Instagram Stories, while sharing her wedding look—down to the dress and flowers—on her Instagram via a few different posts this week.

The two 40-year-olds tied the knot at a private Los Angeles estate on Thursday, with Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards, Paula Abdul, and plenty more watching on.

The duo has been together since November 2019, with their story and this weekend now being documented in a 13-part docuseries, Paris in Love, which is already becoming available on Peacock. Hilton first announced their engagement back in February, writing that “when you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it.”

“My forever begins today… ✨💍 11/11 💝,” Hilton captioned one photo, with the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum.