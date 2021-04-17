In the mid-2000s, many celebrities' lives were flipped upside down as hackers began circulating dozens of alleged sex tapes of them. Though laws and social mindsets around leaked footage of this nature has changed, Paris Hilton explained in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that the ordeal left her with long-term scars and PTSD.

“That will always be something that will hurt me for the rest of my life,” Hilton explained. “It’s always there in the back of my mind. When it happened, people were so mean about it to me. The way that I was spoken about on nightly talk shows and the media, to see things with my family was just heartbreaking. I would be in tears every single day, I didn’t want to leave my house, I felt like my life was over.”

At the time, the tape was meant to be kept between Hilton and her then-boyfriend Rick Saloman. Saloman actually posted the tape to the internet himself without Hilton’s knowledge. There have since been laws put in place that bans actions like these from happening.

Despite this traumatic experience and others that Hilton has recently been opening up about, like having to go to a “behaviour modification school” when she was younger and standing with internet celebrity Bhad Bhabie as she speaks up about Dr Phil’s Turn-About Ranch, the celebrity has since been able to move on and create healthy relationships. Hilton recently got engaged to her boyfriend Carter Reum on her 40th birthday. The two had been dating for a little over a year prior to the engagement.