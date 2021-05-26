At the top of the month, Funko introduced a new line of series of collectible figures, Funko Gold, and they are looking to close the month with another new product. Today, Panini America—a leader in licensed collectibles in the sports and entertainment worlds—and Funko announce that they will be collaborating on the Funko Pop! Trading Card. Yes, you read that right.

Per the press release, Panini and Funko’s new Pop! line will start with six players from the NBA and the NFL, with word that it will “extend across multiple sports later this year.” Pop! Trading Cards are set to hit shelves this holiday season. Similar to the Pop! Comic Covers and Pop! Albums, the Pop! Trading Cards will feature the Panini Prizm card sold with a protective case, allowing it to be displayed wherever you keep your collectibles.

In a statement, Vice President of Marketing of Panini America Jason Howarth says that Panini is “excited to enter into this collaboration with Funko, the success of our Panini trading cards in the collectible space along with the success that Funko is experiencing in the vinyl figure collectibles space, makes this the ideal collaboration for sports fans and consumers.” Matt Lattier, Manager of Brand Licensing, echoed those sentiments, saying that this collaboration “is the perfect union of two amazing collector bases. The strength of what Panini is doing in the trading card space and Funko’s passionate fan base provides trading card and Pop! collectors the opportunity to display their fandom in a unique way.”

Currently, there are no images of what a Funko Pop! Trading Card will look like, but we imagine the popular vinyl figure line's signature look will be in full effect. Who would you like to see on a Funko Pop! Trading Card?