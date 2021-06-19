Did Lou Ferrigno throw more shade at the MCU? Fans seem to think so.

On Friday, the retired bodybuilder took to Twitter to remind people of his former Hulk days. The 69-year-old shared an old photo of himself dressed as the iconic character, along with a caption in which he underscored all the hard work that went into the role: “Can’t think of another superhero that isn’t in costume or CGI,” he wrote. “Worked damn hard on my diet and exercise for the Hulk. Wasn’t going to let anyone down. The hulk was my hero as a kid as well.”

Some fans co-signed Ferrigno’s statement, while others pointed to a number of MCU actors—such as Dave Bautista and Chris Hemsworth—who have worked hard to develop superhero bodies.

Ferrigno, who played comic book character on the 1970s sitcom The Incredible Hulk, has been somewhat critical of the MCU and today’s batch of superhero actors. In a 2020 interview with FabTV, the actor expressed his issue with the modern Hulk—most recently portrayed by Mark Ruffalo—stating he wasn’t impressed by the depiction, as it relied heavily on CGI technology.

“Today you got all this CGI and everything. I don’t know what direction the Hulk is going,” he told the outlet. “That’s why a lot of people go back, they refer back to the series … because it’s more organic, more authentic.”

Ferrigno went on to say he doesn’t approve of today’s Hulk look, reiterating his opposition to digitally altered superheroes.

“It’s CGI, and nothing can replace what Bill Bixby and I did,” Ferrigno said, referring to the actor who played Dr. David Bruce Banner. “And the way Disney is shaping it, I’m not very impressed with it. The Hulk needs to be hideous, it needs to be a creature. They’ve taken away the chemistry. That’s why a lot of people go back to the series. I have thousands of fans coming up and telling me how much they’re not happy with the way the Hulk looks.”