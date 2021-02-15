North West has received a personal invitation from the team at the Bob Ross Experience thanks to her recent landscape painting.

Per a TMZ report filed early Monday, Sarah Strohl—an executive assistant at Rob Ross Inc.—said the team was “thrilled” when they saw North’s painting, which drew widespread comparisons to the late artist and Joy of Painting host. As a result, North has now been invited to pay a visit to the Bob Ross Experience museum in Muncie, Indiana.

The invitation includes a chance to get a close look at a collection of Ross’ paintings, as well as a special class focused on the painter’s revered wet-on-wet painting technique from a certified instructor. Per Monday’s report, North hasn’t yet been confirmed to have accepted this invitation.

Image via @kimkardashian on Instagram

The Bob Ross Experience features a refurbished version of Ross’ former studio, i.e. where he filmed the Joy of Painting series, and is designed to act as a space where the painting icon’s creativity-promoting message can flourish for a new generation.

As previously reported, some were quick to question North’s painting (seen above) after her mother Kim Kardashian shared a photo of it to Instagram. TikTok user @camrynfred, however, came to Kardashians defense.

“[My mother has] been an art teacher for 30 years and everyone that comes through her classes goes through this exact same painting when they’re starting out,” @camrynfred, who said her mother was a teacher for North and others, explained in a short video.

Kim also later responded to those questioning the painting, urging them to “stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT.”