Nintendo revealed Wednesday that Mario Golf is coming back with the launch of Mario Golf: Super Rush on June 25 for the Switch. It will be the sixth installment in the Mario Golf series, and the first since World Tour, which was released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2014. The company notes that this will also be the first one available for home consoles since 2003.

Among the noteworthy features coming to Super Rush includes a brand new Story Mode where you can take control of your own custom Mii as you try to rise up the ranks, as well as the multiplayer Speed Golf mode which allows for up to four players to race one another to see who can successfully complete the course first.

The announcement of Super Rush arrives as part of this year’s Nintendo Direct livestream event, which previews the slate of games scheduled to come out for the Switch in the coming months. A remastered version of the 2011 Wii game Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is coming out in July. Star Wars: Hunters will operate as an arena combat game, but no release date has been set. Meanwhile, Splatoon 3 was the only upcoming Switch game that is coming out next year.