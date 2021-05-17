Nick Jonas was reportedly hospitalized Saturday after sustaining an injury while filming a new show, TMZ reports. The incident is said to have taken place on set, but sources close to the singer would not disclose the nature of the injury.

According to TMZ, Jonas returned home Sunday night and is slated to appear on Monday’s episode of NBC’s The Voice.

The undisclosed injury arrives amid a busy year for Jonas. This Sunday (May 23), the 28-year-old singer/actor is set to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The assignment comes just two months after he and his wife Priyanka Chopra took part in announcing the 2021 Oscar nominees, and three months after Jonas made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

In March, Jonas released his third solo studio album Spaceman, the official follow-up to 2016’s Last Year Was Complicated.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe prior to Spaceman’s release, Jonas explained the inspiration behind its title.

“The key for me was trying to find a way to give this idea a persona, give it a name,” he said about his third studio album. “So ‘Spaceman’ kind of came into my mind as I was thinking, ‘What’s the one thing that all of us have felt during this time? Completely disconnected from the world.’ We’ve gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this is our reality.”