Nick Cannon is prolific at baby-making, with the actor and host even recently playfully shooting his shot at Saweetie.

At 41-years-old, Cannon has seven kids, four of whom have been born in the last year. So when Andy Cohen appeared on Cannon’s The Nick Cannon Show to ask who his favorite baby mama is, we were all curious to know Cannon’s answer.

Cohen posed the question to Cannon during a game of “Plead the Fifth.”

“I got this. I ain’t scared of you, Andy,” Cannon said. He could have pleaded the fifth—as the audience insisted—but instead, he said, “My favorite baby mama is the next one.” The crowd roared with applause and laughter. He continued, “Because some of my past ones could still be my next ones. That’s all I’m saying.”

“Wow the next one,” Cohen said. “This is why he’s Nick Cannon.”

Cannon had his seven children with four different women, including Mariah Carey, Alyssa Scott, Abby De La Rosa, and Brittany Bell.

Back in September, he revealed that he might abstain from sex because his therapist said he should. He doubled down on that claim during an October episode of Drink Champs. “I told you, man, I’m celibate right now,” he said. “I’m going to see if I could make it to 2022,” adding, “I have enough children, enough frolicking, I’m good right now.”