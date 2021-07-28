Another Will Smith project is headed to the small screen.

According to Deadline, Netflix has secured the global rights to Fast & Loose, a STXfilms action-thriller that was at the center of a a major bidding war that reportedly involved Warner Bros, Paramount, MGM, and Sony. The film tells the story of John Riley (Smith), an American who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories after being attacked and left for dead. Riley manages to piece together his past with a number of clues, eventually realizing he was living a double life as a CIA undercover agent and a crime kingpin.

David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, Nobody) is attached to direct the film with Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber penning the script. Smith, James Lassiter, Ryan Shimazaki, and Jon Mone will produce the film under the Westbrook Studios banner. Leitch and Kelly McCormick will also produce for 87North.

Stay tuned as more information about Fast & Loose becomes available.

Smith is set to star alongside Kevin Hart in Planes, Trains & Automobiles—a remake of the 1987 John Hughes film. He is currently filming the Antoine Fuqua-directed Emancipation, and is expected to reprise his role in the Netflix Bright sequel.

Leitch also has a number of projects on the way, included Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz, and Bad Bunny; as well as Kate, an action-thriller that he produced under 87North.