Zack Snyder and Netflix just unleashed the action-packed teaser trailer for Army of the Dead, a zombie heist film starring Dave Bautista. The new clip finally offers a look at Snyder’s long-teased film, which will arrive just two months after his highly anticipated recut of 2017’s Justice League.

Centered around a group of mercenaries who plan to go through with a high-stakes robbery in the middle of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, the movie looks to offer plenty of gory fun. With the release date just around the corner, it’s safe to assume that a full-length trailer will be arriving shortly. Bautista is joined by Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, and Tig Notaro among others.

Co-written, directed, and produced by Snyder, Army of the Dead sees the director make something of a return to his roots. Prior to his forays into the world of DC superheroes, Snyder made his 2004 debut with a James Gunn-written remake of George A. Romero’s 1978 zombie classic Dawn of the Dead. Just like that movie, Army seems to be going for more of an action-oriented approach than a traditional zombie horror flick.

The film is expected to be followed by a prequel film in 2022, with production already wrapped. Snyder is only serving as a producer on that one, although he will direct the anime-style Lost Vegas spinoff series, for which most of the cast will reprise their roles from the film.

Army of the Dead is set to arrive on Netflix on May 21, 2021.