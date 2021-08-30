Netflix just unleashed the first teaser for the third season of You, which it also announced will be dropping just ahead of Halloween.

The ultra-popular series will officially return on October 15, and will chronicle Penn Badgley’s character Joe Goldberg as he settles into life as a husband and new father. Joe’s wife will be played by Victoria Pedretti, who starred as Love in season 2. But with Love just as much of a killer as Joe, he begins to feel trapped by someone who understands him so well, so don’t expect marital bliss or the glow of fatherhood to last very long.

"People these days will name their kids anything to get attention,” the cryptic teaser opens, narrated by Goldberg. "And despite your mother’s background and your Glamma’s determination to refer to you as Forty reincarnated, I know better. A boy is not what we expected, and I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without… challenges. Let’s just say, I’m hoping you’ll do as I say, not as I do."

Based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, You first premiered on Lifetime back in September 2018 before moving to Netflix ahead of its second season in 2019. That’s when the show really took off. While the third book in Kepnes’ series You Love Me arrived back in April, the third season isn’t an adaptation, as Variety noted. Instead, it’s expected that the new episodes will take the story in their own direction.

Watch the first teaser for the show above.