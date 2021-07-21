Two weeks before it’s set to premiere on Netflix, the streaming service has shared the trailer for Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami. The six-part documentary series, doled out into 45-minute episodes, follows up 2006’s Cocaine Cowboys.

Just like the original film, which centered on the Florida city’s drug war amid the rise of coke, this version is set to be directed by Billy Corben.

In a press release, Netflix writes that The Kings of Miami will be about “the South Florida traffickers indicted in one of the largest drug cases in U.S. history.”

The focus is on a pair of Cuban exiles, Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta, who were alleged to be the chief U.S. distributors for two of Colombia’s biggest cartels. It’s alleged that they brought more than 75 tons of cocaine into America during the 1980s.

“The high school friends built a reputed $2 billion empire that made Willy and Sal, aka ‘Los Muchachos,’ two of Miami’s biggest celebrities,” reads a synopsis from the streamer. “While law enforcement plotted their takedown, the world champion powerboat racers managed to skillfully outrun and outmaneuver prosecution for decades before the chase finally came to an end.”

The docuseries features interviews with people who were close to the two, their defense team, and the “feds tasked with taking them down.”

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami premieres Aug. 4.