Hip-hop and cinema converge in a unique way for the film, Monster. Now, the critically acclaimed picture starring ASAP Rocky and Nas will hit Netflix next month.

Nas, who stars in the film and serves as one of the picture’s executive producers, announced this week via Instagram that Monster will premiere on Netflix on May 7.

The movie is the film adaptation of Walter Dean Myers’s 1999 novel. It follows a 17-year-old honors student from Harlem, Steve Harmon (played by Kelvin Harrison, Jr.), who gets convicted of murder. Nas takes on the role of a seasoned inmate while Rocky plays Harmon’s co-defendant, William King.

Along with Rocky and Nas, Monster stars Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, John David Washington, and more. Also, John Legend executive produces the film alongside Nas.

“I’m so proud to be a producer and songwriter for this beautiful film,” Legend said on Instagram. “I can’t wait for you to see Monster on @netflix May 7th.”

Monster made its debut close to three years ago at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Netflix won the film’s United States distribution rights in November 2020 and released a trailer for the film this week.

Watch the trailer for Monster above.