Mission: Impossible 7 will suspend filming in the U.K. until mid-June after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation,” a statement from the production reads.

The entire production will observe a 14-day quarantine period with at least one crew member and anyone else considered to be a close contact going into self-isolation. It’s unclear at the moment how many people will required to go through this protocol.

Last year, audio leaked of Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise berating crew members for violating COVID-19 precautions. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers,” Cruise could be heard yelling. “That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down.”

Days later, it was reported that five crew members quit with Cruise’s rant seemingly being the final straw. The 58-year-old actor addressed the incident and was unapologetic about his behavior towards “select people” from the production. “I said what I said,” Cruise said. “There was a lot at stake at that point. But it wasn’t my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people.”

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 27, 2022.