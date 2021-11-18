When I got the chance to take a look at Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio, I was genuinely excited. The Surface line of laptop/tablet hybrids has always been intriguing to me. The main criticism of Apple’s iPad line has always been, “If it is as powerful as a laptop, why not consider using an OS that allows for desktop applications?” The Surface series answers the question of what happens when you combine a tablet and a laptop.

An added bonus of all of this is that the recently launched Windows 11 would come pre-loaded on the Surface Laptop Studio. Since Microsoft themselves built this machine, it would be a good stress test of how Microsoft wanted Windows 11 to operate.

I switched to using the Surface Laptop Studio entirely as my primary work computer for a week or so, just to see if it was up to snuff. Here’s everything I learned—and everything you need to know—about the Surface Laptop Studio.