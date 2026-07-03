Microsoft Surface

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Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Pop Culture

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio: Everything You Need to Know

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio: Everything You Need to Know Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio: Everything You Need to Know Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio:

Paul Weber1703 days ago
Maurice Harris Microsoft Surface Shop
Pop Culture

Floral Sculptor Maurice Harris Creates Art Rooted in the Power of Freedom

Floral sculptor Maurice Harris uses flowers as his medium to amplify Black art. Here's how he and Microsoft Surface brought new life to ComplexCon.

Qimmah Saafir2444 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Rumor: Microsoft Surface Headed to Non-Microsoft Retailers?

You might actually get to see one soon.

gerald334971 days ago
Pop Culture

Is This Microsoft's New 7-inch Xbox Gaming Tablet? Let the Rumors Begin

Security and secrets heighten across the board.

Hanuman Welch5000 days ago
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Pop Culture

Microsoft Surface's Biggest Fan? Oprah

One of her favorite things.

gerald335007 days ago
Pop Culture

Microsoft Surface Tablet To Start At $499

The Touch Cover is $100 extra.

gerald335023 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Steve Ballmer: Microsoft Surface Could Start At $300

Some hints on pricing.

gerald335052 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Microsoft Surface Ships October 26

The highly anticipated tablet arrives the same day as Windows 8.

gerald335101 days ago
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Pop Culture

Microsoft Announces 'Surface,' Its First Tablet Computer

Is it the next Xbox or the next Zune?

gerald335143 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Microsoft’s Touchscreen Tabletop Now Available For Pre-Order

Samsung readies its SUR40 for the consumer market.

Complex5356 days ago

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