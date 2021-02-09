“Turnip for What” icon Michelle Obama is launching a new cooking show, and she’s doing it for the kids.

On Tuesday, the Becoming author announced her new Netflix show, adorably titled Waffles + Mochi, on Twitter. “I’m excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world,” she tweeted.

Obama is working on the project with Partnership for a Healthier America “to help kids build healthy habits and help families in need cook with fresh ingredients together at home.”

In the show, Obama will be joined by the puppets Waffles and Mochi who “dream of being chefs.” According to the Strong Black Lead account on Twitter, “with a little help from Michelle Obama, they go on food adventures all over the world!”

“They come from the land of frozen foods and with the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world,” the account tweeted.

The show follows the former First Lady’s White House initiatives to promote healthy eating and combat childhood obesity during her husband’s administration.

Back in 2018, the Obama’s entered a multi-year contract with Netflix with their production company Higher Ground. They currently have six projects set and in development with the streaming service.

In 2019, it was reported that the Obamas were producing a healthy eating show titled Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents, so it’s possible that the project may have been rebranded to Waffles + Mochi.

Even though the show is aimed at children, people of all ages are clearly ready to snuggle up on the couch and watch Michelle talk about veggies.