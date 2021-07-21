Michaela Coel has reportedly joined the MCU.

According to an exclusive Variety report, the 33-year-old British actress has joined the cast of the much-anticipated Black Panther sequel. The details surrounding her role remain under wraps, but sources tell the outlet Coel has joined the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where production kicked off last month.

The project, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is expected to hit theaters in July 2022, which will be nearly two years after its original titular star, Chadwick Boseman, died from colon cancer. Coogler, Marvel, and Disney confirmed they would not recast Boseman’s role of T’Challa, but have not announced which actor/character will step into Black Panther’s shoes.

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told Variety last month. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

Actors Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett are expected to reprise their roles for Black Panther 2. It’s also been reported that Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta will join the cast as Namor McKenzie, aka, Namor the Sub-Mariner.

Marvel Studios has not commented on Coel’s reported casting. The actress is best known for her sitcom Chewing Gum, Black Mirror (“Nosedive” and “USS Callister”), and the HBO drama I May Destroy You.