Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You garnered overwhelming acclaim when it debuted last year, becoming one of the most talked-about shows of 2020 (and still going strong into this year). Despite all the praise from critics and fans alike, the limited series is notably absent from today's 2021 Golden Globes nominations list.

TV fans and Coel appreciators have since made it clear the powerful BBC-HBO series—which the 33-year-old created, wrote, co-directed, produced, and starred in—deserved nominations. (Complex named I May Destroy You "quite possibly the most important series to drop in 2020," landing at No. 4 on the Best TV of 2020 list.)

There's plenty of noms to celebrate, including Riz Ahmed for his role in Sound of Metal or Chadwick Boseman's final performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, but Coel's absence from all categories is particuarly disappointing considering the seismic impact the show made last year. I May Destroy You was shut out from every category, while the tepidly received Emily in Paris and Ratched both landed multiple nominations. Make it make sense, Golden Globes.

Fans flocked to social media after IMDY was snubbed, especially when considering how deftly handled the difficult subject matter is. With near-universal levels of acclaim, it struck many as strange that it was seemingly flat-out ignored. The series already received awards from the Gotham Independent Film Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards, while Coel has garnered nominations from both the GLAAD Media Awards and the Critics' Choice Television Awards.

Check out reactions to the very unfortunate snub—simultaneously shocking and depressingly unsurprising—below. For more on the biggest takeaways from the 2021 Golden Globes nominations, click here.