Unsurprisingly, Steve Harvey can’t find anything wrong with his daughter Lori Harvey’s boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

During a Monday chat on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres asked the Family Feud host his feelings about his youngest daughter, 24-year-old Lori, and her relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan, 34. The couple, who were first spotted together back in November, made their relationship Instagram official in early January, when the two shared photos alongside each other.

“Michael B. Jordan texted me and asked Portia [de Rossi] and I to help him surprise her for her birthday to get horses for them to go riding,” DeGeneres said. “I thought, ‘Isn’t he just the greatest?’”

Harvey, of course, was impressed with the Creed star.

“I have tried not to like him,” he responded. “I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go… ‘cause I done got rid of all of them. All of them. Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to. But this guy, is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him.”

This wasn’t the first time Harvey spoke about his daughter’s relationship publicly. Last month, Harvey appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and joked about Jordan’s “sexiest man alive” status, adding that he was the sexist man alive. Even then, he approved of the relationship, calling Jordan a “great guy.”

“Well, first of all, let’s be clear about something: he is a nice guy, yeah, but he is not the sexiest man alive to me, at all,” Harvey said.