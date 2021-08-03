With a cast already including Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese’s film Killers of the Flower Moon has added Brendan Fraser to its arsenal of stars, Deadline shares.

With an Eric Roth screenplay adaptating David Grann’s book, the movie is set in Oklahoma in the 1920s and follows a string of crimes known as the Reign of Terror. Fraser is reported to be playing lawyer W.S. Hamilton alongside De Niro, DiCaprio and two-time Emmy nominee Jesse Plemons. The crime drama will arrive via Apple TV+ and Paramount Pictures, with Scorsese producing for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment, and DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions also producing.

The 52-year-old Fraser is reported to be joining the cast of Max Barbakow’s Brothers as well, a comedy being produced in Atlanta with cast members Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin, and Glenn Close.

Fraser also just appeared in HBO Max’s No Sudden Move alongside Don Cheadle, so it’s been a busy year for the fan-favorite Mummy actor.

Killers of the Flower Moon has seen a bit of buzz so far, with Leo himself sharing a behind-the-scenes look on Twitter in May: