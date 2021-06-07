The summer has arrived, and in the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic is finally easing up. That means more outdoor activities, more family reunions, and more traveling. And, when you need a break from all that, you could always use more video games. Amid the misery of the past year-and-a-half, video games have been people’s mental health break and—via online play—a way to interact with friends and loved ones while remaining socially distant.



For those waiting for new video games to dive into, this June features a new Mario title, the latest entry in a legacy PlayStation franchise, and the biggest video game press conference in the world, E3. Here is your video game roundup for June 2021.