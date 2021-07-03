UPDATED 7/03, 12:27 p.m. ET: Hours after Deadline revealed HBO is ending Lovecraft Country, show creator Misha Green shared what fans would have gotten had season 2 happened as planned.

In an image she shared to Twitter depicting a U.S. map split into four sections or nations, Green showed off the potential title of Lovecraft Country: Supremacy. The image came from a reported 75-page Bible, Deadline writes, despite scripts not having been written yet for the rumored 10-episode season.

“Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged,” Green wrote.

HBO has pulled the plug on Misha Green’s Lovecraft Country.

The network confirmed its decision Friday, nearly nine months after the inaugural season ended.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO said in a statement to Deadline. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

The supernatural drama debuted on Aug. 16 2020 following months of Black Lives Matter protests across the nation. Viewers and critics praised the series for its exploration of racism and bigotry through the lens of horror fiction.

Based on Lovecraft Country by Matt Ruff, the show followed a young Black man named Atticus Freeman as he travels through the segregated U.S. during the Jim Crow era. Freeman is accompanied by his friend Letitia and his uncle George, who must collectively overcome fantastical monsters as well as the bigotry of white America.

The Golden Globe-nominated series starred Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Courtney B. Vance, and Aunjanue Ellis.

Back in February, Smollett confirmed to Deadline that showrunner Green was already working on a second season. The actress didn’t provide storyline details, but her comments fueled excitement and anticipation among fans.

“When we wrapped season one, I thought there is no way in hell I could ever step back into this world and yet now I’m like, oh, I just want to go back,” she said. “And I have no idea what Misha’s planning. All she’s told me is that it’s bold and unlike anything that’s ever been on TV, but we haven’t actually been picked up for season 2 yet. I know as much as you know, man, honestly. I have no doubt if, and when, there is a season 2, whatever Misha plans will for sure be disruptive. She has such a gift for using the art of storytelling to illuminate the humanity of Black folks in a way that feels disruptive and fresh at the same time, but also uniquely familiar.”