Early reactions to Marvel’s new “Loki” series are in, and those who’ve gotten a first look are pretty impressed.

The show, which kicks off on June 9, is directed by Kate Herron of Sex Education and stars Tom Hiddleston as the cosmic antihero. And based on the early buzz, Marvel has another hit on its hands after the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Hiddleston, of course, reprises his role as the titular character, following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Starring alongside Hiddleston are Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and a string of others.

As some early reactions put it, this may be the best Marvel series yet, at least in the eyes of critics. Steven Weintraub, editor-in-chief of Collider, is one of the series’ many fans and says the show pushes the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a “new direction.”

“First two episodes of Loki are fantastic,” Weintraub tweeted. “Obviously [Tom Hiddleston] is still perfect in the role but I love how the series is expanding the MCU in a new direction and we’re watching Loki try and figure out what’s going on rather than having him in control.”

Others, like Erik Davis, say the series is “laying groundwork for the MCU multiverse.” Check out what critics had to say below.