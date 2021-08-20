Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her second child with Travis Scott, with whom she had her three-year-old daughter Stormi.

Per Page Six, sources close to the family have claimed that the couple, who seemingly confirmed they were still together earlier this year despite their split in 2019, have another child on the way. One source said the family is “thrilled” for the pair. Caitlyn Jenner seemingly indicated this week that she was expecting another grandchild, although she stopped short of saying who was the mother.

The couple have yet to officially confirm the news, and they also haven’t confirmed whether they’re officially dating again or not.

In an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR last year, Kylie Jenner said that she would love to see Stormi get a sibling in the future and spoke highly of their co-parenting methods. “We have such a great relationship,” she said. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

She said that her friends have “pressured” her about having another child, but ultimately concluded that there’s “no plan” at that time.