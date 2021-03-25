Kylie Jenner faced backlash this past weekend after fans criticized her for not footing the full medical bill for celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda, who is in the hospital following a car accident. The beauty guru encouraged her fans to donate to the $60,000 GoFundMe after she gave just $5,000 to the fund. Fans took to social media to express their thoughts, saying the multimillionaire, who has worked with Rauda in the past, could have taken care of the whole bill instead of asking others to donate. TMZ reported that Rauda was involved in a bad car accident and needed to undergo brain surgery, and his family started the online fundraiser to help cover his medical expenses. According to Page Six, Jenner shared the GoFundMe to her Instagram Story and encouraged her fans to contribute. “Swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me,” she wrote at the time. Under the list of top donations, someone gave $5,000 under the name “kylie jenner.”

Kylie Jenner sparks fury by asking fans to help raise $60,000 for her friend Samuel Rauda’s surgery after donating $5,000.



The makeup artist was thrown from a moving vehicle, suffering internal bleeding and eight brain injuries after hitting his head on the pavement. pic.twitter.com/bKrdI0RUWQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 21, 2021

This isn’t the first time fans have called out one of their favorite stars for not doing more for others. Fans weren’t happy last year when Pharrell Williams asked his followers to donate to hospitals in need during the pandemic. Kim and Khloé Kardashian were also criticized for not sharing their contributions to the Australian bushfire relief efforts in January 2020. In this case, people on social media seemed to be more appalled that Jenner asked her followers to chip in knowing she’s worth millions. Jenner responded to critics saying she had good intentions from the start. Celebrities have long been allocating their resources to charitable causes, but thanks to social media, they’re now more likely than ever to face criticism for not donating the “right” way. But giving back shouldn’t be expected from anyone, even people like Jenner, who are massively successful. For those who support her, this situation was a reminder that just because people buy her products and contribute to her wealth, it doesn’t mean that she is indebted or obligated to return the favor.