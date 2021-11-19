Let’s take a break from the rumored relationship of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian​​ to discuss a new development involving her sister Kourtney and her own tatted man, Travis Barker.

Barker recently shared a series of black-and-white photos on his Instagram featuring him, Kourtney, and the “dream car” she bought him for his 46th birthday. “When your dream girl gets you your dream car,” he captioned the post, to which she responded in the comments, “You deserve the world.”

Image via Instagram/travisbarker

The two got engaged last month after Barker proposed on a beach in Montecito. Their engagement comes after the Blink-182 drummer reached another significant milestone with the help of Kourtney. Over the summer, the couple started traveling together, marking the first time Barker took a plane since surviving a crash in 2008.

“I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you,” Barker told Nylon. “I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.’ And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

As blissful as their relationship appears to be, it still has its share of detractors. Kourtney recently posted some photos of herself and her three kids on the beaches of Cabo San Lucas. One commenter wrote, “Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????” Kardashian caught wind of the comment and replied, “I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life.”