Kodak Black took to social media to share his thoughts on Lil Duval tweeting that the “ZEZE” rapper is lyrically “up there” with Kendrick Lamar.

“Kodak really up there with Kendrick lyrically,” Duval tweeted on Tuesday, adding that “y’all don’t wanna hear it tho.” While the skeptics inevitably came for Duval over his comments, Kodak merely retweeted a handful of tweets that supported this stance. When The Shade Room reshared Duval’s comments on Instagram, Kodak decided to make his opinion heard on the matter.

“I understand it be controversial Shit behind me but I’ll appreciate it,” Kodak replied in The Shade Room’s comments section. “If y’all just worry bout me Fa my talent & not da other shit on social media !!! Thank You.”

Lil Duval was quick to push back on any Kodak slander on Twitter. “Most of yall hating on Kodak don’t even listen to him,” he wrote shortly after he made the comparison. “Your opinion don’t even matter.”

“N***a said i must be comparing Kodak to Kendrick Perkins,” Duval added in a separate tweet. He went on to say Kodak is “spiritually tapped in,” and that it’s “what makes him special.”

This isn’t the first time Duval’s comparisons have garnered pushback. Rap fans sounded off after Duval compared DaBaby to Ludacris. Even DaBaby himself pushed back on that assertion.

“I wouldn’t even say we’re one of the same,” the rapper said in an interview with Billboard on the BET Awards red carpet back in June. “I feel like that’s too commonly used. I think people use that too lightly. I was inspired by Ludacris’ creativity with his music videos. [I was inspired] by a lot of people. Not only people like Ludacris, but people like Nelly. I mean, everybody.”

