DaBaby is setting the record straight on comparisons he’s been getting to one of his inspirations, Ludacris.

In a new interview with Billboard on the BET Awards red carpet last night, Baby clarified that while he thinks he and Ludacris are two different artists, he’s been inspired by many rappers from that generation.

“I wouldn’t even say we’re one of the same,” Baby said. “I feel like that’s too commonly used. I think people use that too lightly. I was inspired by Ludacris’ creativity with his music videos. [I was inspired] by a lot of people. Not only people like Ludacris, but people like Nelly. I mean, everybody.”

Baby continued by explaining that he’s been inspired by Ludacris’ visuals the same way he has been with Busta Rhymes.

“I feel like as the generations unfolded, people from every era was inspired by somebody from the era before them. Even when it boils down to 50 Cent, Eminem, and Mystikal, everybody’s videos used to be crazy. Busta Rhymes’ videos used to be crazy [too]. So I definitely was inspired by Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, and several other artists with their music videos.”