On Thursday, comedian Lil Duval suggested that DaBaby is “this generation[‘s] Ludacris,” and people were quick to express how they felt about the comparison.

With the tweet, which he immediately followed with comparisons between the two rappers’ often comedic music videos, he appeared to open a can of worms.

Da baby is this generation Ludacris — lil duval (@lilduval) June 24, 2021

Come on nih y’all hating if y’all don’t see it 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yzyYosiNmC — lil duval (@lilduval) June 24, 2021

After his tweets were widely circulated, with many disagreeing with the comparison and suggesting Luda doesn’t get enough props, Lil Duval seemed surprised by the reaction. “I can’t believe some of y’all think da baby can’t rap,” he wrote. “I don’t know why I’m debating with y’all cuz y’all gon always say the person y’all grew up loving is the best. … I never compared da baby lyrical skills or career to Luda. That’s how y’all took it cuz that’s how y’all wanted to interpret it.”

Not that i care, but when did the debate turn into who’s the most lyrical? I never compared da baby lyrical skills or career to Luda. That’s how y’all took it cuz that’s how y’all wanted to interpret it 😂😂😂😂😂 but continue — lil duval (@lilduval) June 24, 2021

It’s worth noting that the reaction to the comparison could be further fueled by DaBaby’s recent controversy after he released a song with Tory Lanez, the rapper who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion. It all kicked off after DaBaby retweeted a comment from a fan that read: “I gues DaBaby and Tory Lanez cool now because the[y] both shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time.”

This led to Megan and DaBaby exchanging words on Twitter, with Meghan noting how her former collaborator was sending a bad message. “Support me in private and publicly do something different,” she wrote, to which DaBaby shrugged off her comments and claimed to mind his own business.

Catch reactions to Lil Duval’s comparison below.