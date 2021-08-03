Kit Harington has opened up about his one-year break after “Game Of Thrones,” sharing that the series “directly” led to mental health difficulties.

The 34-year-old Jon Snow actor caught up with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show about the impact the show had on his personal life, and explained how the “nature” of the show impacted him.

“I went through some mental health difficulties after Thrones, and during the end of Thrones, to be honest,” Harington told Cagle, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I think it was directly due to the nature of the show and what I had been doing for years.”

Kit continued, adding that he’s “really happy” he took a short break after the eight-season saga came to a close in 2019 to “really concentrate on myself.”

Also in 2019, it was reported that the actor checked into a rehab facility. “[Harington] has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” a rep for Harington said at the time.

“You don’t have to live in that intense place all the time,” Harington explained when discussing a new episode of Amazon Prime’s “Modern Love” that he just filmed. “Why don’t you do something that takes the weight off? Why don’t you do something fun?”

Harington is also set to appear in Marvel’s upcoming film Eternals, which arrives on Nov. 5 and stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, and Lia McHugh, among others.